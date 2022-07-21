Raymond “Ray” Lance Cummins, 83, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Raymond was born July 22, 1938, to Willis and Helen Cummins in Bluffton, Ohio. He attended Bluffton High School, graduating in 1956, then attended Ohio University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism in 1960. Raymond married the love of his life, Joanne Cummins, on June 23, 1962.
Raymond heroically served our country in the U.S. Army as a field artillery instructor and Specialist 5. He was stationed in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and served during the Cold War and Cuban Missile Crisis. After his time in the service, Raymond worked for a few different companies including Shell Oil Company and WKLA radio. He also owned and operated Sauble Resort and Sport ‘n’ Spirits Sport Center. Raymond’s final job was with the Ludington Chamber of Commerce as the executive director of the convention and visitors bureau.
Raymond was a social character and loved to get involved in his community. His charitable works can be seen in the many organizations he was a member of, including: Community Church of Ludington, Masons of Michigan, American Legion and Honor Guard Post No. 76 and Fin & Feather Club. In his free time, Raymond was an adventurous outdoorsman. He enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing and hosting family and friends. Raymond could often be found practicing archery, shooting firearms, fishing and reloading.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 60 years Joanne Cummins; sister Collen Amstuz of Bluffton, Ohio; sons Bill Cummins of Ludington and Raymond Cummins of Wixom; sister-in-law Tracie Cummins of Wixom; grandsons Ryan Cummins of Traverse City, U.S. Army Cpl. Ian Cummins of Fort Bliss, Texas, Owen Cummins of Hudsonville and Chase Cummins of Wixom; and, numerous nieces and nephews.
Raymond is preceded in death by his parents Willis and Helen Cummins.
A funeral with military honors will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Raymond’s honor can be made to the Will Strong Foundation and Fin & Feather Club of Mason County.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington,