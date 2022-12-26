Rebecca (Becky Sue Bissell) Stover, 49, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away after a short illness on Dec. 13, 2022. Becky Bissell was born in Ludington on Sept. 21, 1973. Loving wife of Adam Stover for 31 years; adored mother of Hayden (Sophia Estes) Stover, Wesley (Jaelin Hudson) Stover and Joseph Stover; cherished daughter of Daniel Bissell and Alice Walkley; and beloved sister of Robert (Beth) Bissell, Katrina (Brandon) McDonald and Sarah (Joe) Underwood.
She took the time to home school her boys when they were young, playing a big part in shaping them into who they are today. Becky also touched the lives of hundreds of children that she cared for over the years at her daycare. She was also proud of her Native American heritage and was a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.
Public visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 10 a.m. with a service scheduled for 11 a.m.
There will be food provided by the ladies of the church following. It will be held at Lighthouse Baptist Church, located at 2040 W. Second St., Xenia, OH 45385.
All are welcome.