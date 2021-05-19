Rebecca L. Taylor, age 56, of Ludington passed away in her home Sunday, May 16, 2021. She was born Oct. 23, 1964, in Ludington to Edward and Loretta (Quast) Wanderer. She graduated from Ludington High School.
Rebecca enjoyed spending more than 15 years as the “Lunch Lady” at Mason County Central. She also enjoyed spending time at the beach and spoiling her grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her sons Cory (Brooke) Taylor of Montague and Johnathon Shafer of Scottville; her three grandchildren Zachariah, Myah and Vayda Taylor; and, her siblings Tweet, Ann, Dan and Mary.
Besides her parents, Rebecca was preceded in death by her siblings Dave, Jim and Judy.
A Memorial gathering will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
