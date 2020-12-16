The Rev. Dr. James L. Friesner, 63, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Jim was born on May 3, 1957, in Lancaster, Ohio, to James L. Friesner and the late Bernadine Perez Friesner. He graduated from Newark Senior High in Ohio, class of 1975, Otterbein College in 1994, Trinity Lutheran Seminary in 2000 and McCormick Seminary where he earned his doctorate in 2013. Jim was ordained into the ministry of Word and Sacrament on May 7, 2000, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Newark, Ohio. Pr. Jim was called to lead Lutheran and Episcopal congregations in Tustin, Ludington, Grand Rapids and Manistee. The last parish he served was Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Manistee.
On Oct. 15, 1977, he married Norma Jean Cooperrider at Newark First Church of the Nazarene in Newark, Ohio. To this union, they were blessed with the gift of two children: daughter Emily Bernadine and son Carl James.
Those who remain to cherish his memory are his beloved Norma Jean; daughter Emily (Joshua) Wellman of Jenison; son Carl (Danielle) Friesner of Lusten, Minnesota; grandchildren Hannah Nadine, Jarod Ryan and Nora Clair Wellman of Jenison and Ella Pearl Friesner of Lusten; father James Friesner; twin brother Timothy (Karen) Friesner of Newark; sisters-in-law Kitty (Steven) Friesner of Newark, Linda (Carl) Keaser and Mary (Roger) Ervin of Glenford, Ohio; three nieces; three nephews; and several cousins, most especially Brenda (Ray) Hart of Lancaster, Ohio, Ronald (Darlene) Shore of Tiffin, Ohio, and Melissa (Gregg) Clement of Nelsonville, Ohio.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother Bernadine in 2004 and his brother Steven in 2008.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Manistee, with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.
A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newark, Ohio, where he will be laid to rest near his family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Manistee Senior Center.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.