Rev. J. Ralph Ansell Patston, 94, of Valparaiso, Indiana, passed away Nov. 17, 2021. He was born Sept. 13, 1927 in Vancouver, Canada, to the late Percival and Lydia (Ansell) Patston. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps, and devoted his life to serving the Lord as a Priest of the Episcopal Church.
On Aug. 30, 1952, at the Church of the Epiphany in Chicago, he became the beloved husband of Nancy Kathleen Higgins, who preceded him in death in 2012.
He is survived by their children Kathleen R. (Alan) Cunningham of Schoolcraft, John R. A. (Linda) Patston of Valparaiso, Indiana, Margaret L. Patston of Ann Arbor, Mary Frances (Ben Massarella) Patston of Valparasio, Indiana, and Julie E. (Osmo) Paavola of Valparaiso, Indiana; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Moeller Funeral Home, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 505 Bullseye Lake Road, Valparaiso.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
The full obituary may be read at www.angelcrestinc.com/obituary_home.html