Rev. James R Trepanier, C.S.C., passed away on Nov. 3, 2021 at Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, Indiana. Fr. Jim, or “Trip” as he was known to his Holy Cross Brothers, was born in Ludington, on May 28, 1929, the only child of Roy and Angeline (Dutch) Trepanier. He graduated from St. Simon High School and entered Holy Cross Seminary at the University of Notre Dame in 1946 and was ordained a Holy Cross priest on June 8, 1955. He taught school for a year followed by work in the vocations office, campus ministry at the University of Portland, Oregon, and was assistant superior at the Foreign Mission Seminary in Washington, D.C. where he earned masters’s degree in religious education from the Catholic University. The following years were spent with the Mission Band traveling to give parish missions and director of Fatima Retreat Center where Jim became involved with the Cursillo and Marriage Encounter, which deeply influenced his spirituality.
Fr. Jim also served as a parish priest in Indiana, and in 1994 was assigned as chaplain to the Sisters of the Holy Cross at St. Mary’s Convent, Notre Dame, a ministry that he carried out for eight years and in the course of which he presided at the funeral of 140 Sisters. After that, he was privileged to work with hospice patients and staff until 2003, when he became a resident of Holy Cross House on the campus of his beloved Notre Dame.
Family was very important to him and he loved visiting his cousins back home in Ludington. His Sniegowski and Carlson cousins enjoyed visiting with him and his fellow Holy Cross priests in later years.
Fr. Trepanier was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by cousins in Michigan and Florida.
Funeral Mass was Monday, Nov. 8, at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame, Indiana. Burial was in the community cemetery at Notre Dame.
Memorial contribution in support of the mission and ministries of the Congregation of Holy Cross can be made to: U.S. Province of Priests and Brothers, Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 765, Notre Dame, IN 46556-0765 or online at donate.holycrossusa.org
“For all that has been – Thanks! To all that will be – Yes!”