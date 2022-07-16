Rev. Mark Schoenherr, 71, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away June 20, 2022.
He was born to the late Robert and Lorraine Schoenherr.
Pastor Schoenherr faithfully followed his calling to be a pastor. He graduated from Concordia College in Ann Arbor, Concordia Teacher’s College in Seward, Nebraska, and Concordia Theological Seminary in Springfield, Illinois. He went on to serve St. John Lutheran Church in Williams Lake, British Columbia, Canada from 1975 to 1981, St. John Lutheran Church in Summerland, British Columbia, Canada from 1981 to 1992, as well as St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, until his retirement in 2017. Two months after his retirement, an opportunity to continue ministry came from Lutheran Church of the Cross in Punta Gorda, Florida, to be its winter pastor. Pastor Schoenherr had a passion for teaching and bringing the Bible alive. He will be greatly missed by his family, his congregation and his friends. In addition to his parents, Pastor Schoenherr was preceded in death by his infant son, Robert Stephen Schoenherr.
Survivors include his loving wife Karen; his two sons Michael and Matthew; and Mary. He also leaves three grandchildren Audrey, Carson and Jillian.
A service of remembrance will be 10:30 a.m., Sept. 16, 2022, at the Lutheran Church of the Cross in Punta Gorda, 2300 Luther Road, Port Charlotte, Florida, 33983.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to Lutheran Church of the Cross in the name of Pastor Schoenherr.
