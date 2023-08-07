Rev. Norman H. Letsinger, 80, of Custer Township, passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. Norm was born on Nov. 24, 1942 in Mansfield, Missouri, the son of Cecil and Rosa (Miller) Letsinger and graduated from Ava High School in Douglas County, Missouri.
On August 7, 1965, Norm married Bonnie Layton in Missouri and together they raised three children Matthew, Jonathan and Amy. Norm earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Missouri, his master’s degree in divinity, and his doctorate degree of theology from Southern Baptist Seminary. In 1976, the Letsinger family moved to Mason County, first to Riverton Township and then to Wilson Road in Custer Township where Norm and Bonnie established Windy Hills Farm, a hardwood tree nursery and organic farm.
Norm first served as assistant pastor at Ludington United Methodist Church, youth pastor at United Methodist Church of Scottville, and 21 years as lead pastor of Bachelor Evangelical Covenant Church in Sheridan Township. He served several years on the Mason County Central Schools Board of Education, including a term as president; was a member of the Western Michigan Old Engine Club; and a founding member of the Mason County Wood Turners. Norm never passed a tree stump he didn’t like.
Norm made several mission trips to Haiti where he created pedal powered wood turning lathes from old bicycles. He was a master of wood, from identifying trees to building houses, turning vases and making guitars.
Norm was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Florence Moore and Selma Dunningan; and his brother C.M. Letsinger.
Norm will be greatly missed by his wife of 58 years, Bonnie; their children Matthew Letsinger of Georgia; Jonathan (Julie) Letsinger of Nevada; and Amy (Harold) Cronk of Scottville; his grandchildren Gibson Letsinger, Jacob Letsinger, Jackson Letsinger, Evelyn Cronk, and Harry Cronk; his brother Hershell (Barbara) Letsinger of Ava, Missouri; his sister Rosalee Denney of Springfield, Missouri; and several beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A service celebrating Pastor Norm’s life and ministry will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 at the Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 W. Bryant Road, Ludington. Friends may greet Norm’s family for a time of visitation on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 2-5 p.m. at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville, and on Monday morning from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at Ludington United Methodist Church.
Those who wish to remember Pastor Norm with a memorial donation are asked to please consider the Ludington United Methodist Church music and youth programs.
Please visit Norm’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to share a tribute or memory of Pastor Norm with his family.