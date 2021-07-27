The Rev. Roger W. Olsen passed away at age 77 on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Roger was a former reverend of Washington Avenue Baptist Church in Ludington, Michigan. He is survived by his spouse, Randie Olsen; daughters, Rebecca Stevens and Rachel Fearing; four grandchildren; and three siblings.
A celebration of life service is Monday, Aug. 2 at noon, and visitation is at 11 a.m. at Living Word Christian Center, 9201 75th Ave. N. Brooklyn Park, MN 55428, (763) 315-7000. Flowers and cards can be sent to Living Word.