On Sept. 10, 2022, in Milton, Florida, Rhea Christoffersen Parsons passed away.
Rhea died after a brief illness with her family at her bed side. Rhea was born Sept. 25, 1950. She graduated from Ludington High with the class of 1968. On June 27, 1970, Rhea married Darrel Parsons who survives.
Proceeding Rhea in death, her father Kai Ferdinand Christoffersen, her mother Mable Leuwer Christoffersen and brother Dale Christoffersen.
Surviving are daughter Molly (Dean) Motis, son John Parsons, grandson Franklin Motis, sister Jean Hanson and brother Roger (Sue) Christoffersen.
Rhea was a warm, intelligent and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.