Richard A. Sterns, age 85, of Ludington passed away April 22, 2020. A graveside service with military honors will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Riverton Cemetery at 11 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
