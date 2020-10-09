Richard Albino Favre, 78, of Pentwater, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 26, 1942, in Chicago, the son of Lino and Albina (Obert) Favre.
Richard was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Army. Afterwards, Richard worked as a graphic artist and owner of Rich Favre Graphic Arts, Inc. for over 30 years until retiring in 2000. Richard was an avid NASCAR and Chicago Bears fan, and enjoyed solving sudoku and crossword puzzles in his spare time. He was a talented painter, woodcarver and carpenter. He welcomed any opportunity to drive fast in his truck or his boat. Most of all, Richard loved spending an evening with family and friends, enjoying live music, a good meal and a few cocktails.
Richard is survived by his wife of 56 years Barbara Ann (Schiss-ler). He is also survived by his daughters, Lisa (Johnny Ballard) Favre of Sautee Na-coochee, Georgia, and Gina (Terry) Briese of Frankfort, Illinois; his son Joseph (Amy Lewis) Favre of London, England; and three grandchildren, Nathan, Lorin and Elise.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Franco and Blaise.
Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 12, at St. Joseph Parish — Weare Catholic Church in Hart, with Father Phillip Sliwinski presiding. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery with military honors conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the Hart VFW Post 1329.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org).
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.