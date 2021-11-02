Richard Callesen died peacefully at home surrounded by his girlfriend, his children and their spouses, following a month-long struggle after a hemorrhagic stroke.
Richie Callesen was a true American success story. He was born on April 2, 1939, to Carl and Helen Callesen. They were a poor farming family during the Great Depression, and he told stories of his early childhood with no electricity or running water and having to use an outhouse before the family was able to afford these modern-day necessities.
After serving his country in the U..S. Army, Richie married his high school sweetheart, Natalie Mason, and started a job at Michigan Tool in Manistee. In 1962, Richie and Natalie had a beautiful daughter, Jennifer Leigh who died at four years of age from brain cancer in 1967. Their second child, Carolyn, was born that same year, followed by Nick, 18 months later.
Richie grew restless in his job at Michigan Tool and decided he wanted a different life. He accepted a job going door to door selling life insurance. The day he left Michigan Tool, one co-worker told him, “You’ll be back in 6 months begging for your job.” Richie used to say, “I never responded because deep down inside I was thinking, ‘He’s probably right.’” But Richie was a man who took risks and believed that hard work would pay dividends. And sure enough, with his burning desire to change his stars and by working tirelessly in his new career, within a few short years, he was one of the top life insurance agents in the country.
Beyond his career, Richie was a loving husband and father who taught his children the value of hard work and the importance of faith and family. Although he loved his career, Richie’s first love was his wife, children and cutting wood. Richie and Natalie loved to travel and took their young children on annual trips.
After a lifetime of hard work in the financial services industry, Richie retired to pursue the passions of his heart and became a lumberjack, a cowboy, a blacksmith and a carpenter. Right up to his death, Richie would spend five to eight hours a day in the woods cutting firewood that he frequently gave away to family and friends. Richie would often be seen in town wearing his cowboy hat and cowboy boots. One funny story was when his son Nick noticed the headrest in his car was missing. When he asked his dad about this he was told, “I took it out because it got in the way of my cowboy hat.”
Rich was also a giver of his time, talents and possessions. He was a welder and made dozens of fire pokers that he gave away to anyone who had use of one. He loved woodworking and often gave away much of his work. He enjoyed helping those in need and did this anonymously, taking seriously the scripture verse, “Do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your alms may be done in secret.”
After his wife Natalie died of brain cancer in 2015, Richie was fortunate to find love a second time in the companionship of Mary Ann Kubanek. They enjoyed sharing laughter, cutting wood together, traveling and having fires in the evening.
How do we define Richie’s success? He was a man who loved and served his family. He was a giver, a cowboy, a lumberjack and a man who took an enormous risk and changed his life and the lives of his wife, children and clients and left the world a much better place than he found it.
Richie is survived by his daughter Carolyn (David) Waterstradt; son Nicholas (Thea) Callesen; grandchildren Abigail Barrenger, Mathias (Tran) Waterstradt, Rebecca (Cory) Waterstradt, Mason Callesen and Rachel Callesen; great-granddaughter Ivy Barrenger; and, beloved girlfriend Mary Ann Kubanek. He was preceded in death by his wife Natalie (Mason) Callesen; his daughter Jennifer Callesen; his parents Carl and Helen (Shepherd) Callesen; his sisters Ilene (Callesen) Cheseboro and Marlene (Callesen) Williams; and, his brother Wayne Callesen.
The funeral will take place at noon on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Oak Grove Funeral Home, Manistee, with visitation preceding the service from 10 a.m. to noon. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made in Richard Callesen’s name to Cure Childhood Cancer. Donations can be made online at curechildhoodcancer.org or checks mailed to Nick Callesen, 331 First Street, Manistee, 49660.
