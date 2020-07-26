Richard Charles Meissner, 96, of Village Manor, in Ludington, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 26, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born on January 26, 1924, to John Rudolf and Grace Meissner in Ludington, Michigan.
Richard grew up in Ludington and graduated from Ludington High School. During high school, he worked on the car ferries to earn extra money in the summertime. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in July, 1943, to serve during WWII. He worked aboard a ship in the Pacific Theatre until the end of the war. As his ship approached Japan toward the end of his enlistment, thankfully, the war ended.
While attending school in St. Louis, MO, as part of his training in the U.S. Navy, Richard met his future bride, Mary Louise Canada. Mary was home from nurses training and attending a dance at the Swiss Hall in St. Louis. He spotted her across the dance floor, asked her to dance, and would not let anyone cut in for the rest of the evening! Richard would tell anyone who would listen how he and Mary met and what a terrific jitterbugger she was. They married in September, 1946, and remained married for 73 years.
After his time in the Navy, Richard attended Michigan State University and received an engineering degree. This led him into a career in Sales…primarily of metallurgical products for steel companies in Michigan.
Richard was a devout Lutheran, practicing his faith until God called him home. Richard and Mary raised five children, Marsha Humphrey of Charleston, SC, John (Susan) Meissner of Mt Pleasant, SC, David (Mary Jane) Meissner of Brookfield, WI, Ed (Michelle) Meissner of Troutdale, VA, and Mary (Ed) Riojas of Byron Center, MI, and guided them in their early lives with faith in God and the love of Jesus Christ. Richard’s faith never wavered, even during a bout with polio, deaths in the family, and the difficulties of helping to raise five children through the turbulent 60s. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly and enjoyed spending time with.
Richard’s third love, after his love for the Lord, and for his wife, Mary Louise, was golf, which he played until he was 96 years old. In his retirement years he routinely played three times a week (although his wife, Mary, who rarely played, got a hole in one before he did)!