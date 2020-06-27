Richard “Dick” A. Sterns, 85, of Ludington, passed away on April 22, 2020 at the Cascades of Tucson Memory Care Unit, Tucson, Arizona, due to multiple health issues complicated by COVID-19. He was born Dec. 12, 1934 in Ludington to Kenneth F. Sterns and Mable M. (Andersen) Sterns.
He graduated from Ludington High School in 1953. He joined the U.S. Army and after three years of service (predominately in Japan for the Army Security Agency), he returned to Ludington and married Barbara L. Lund on May 1, 1957.
Dick was a longtime, active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. He was a 33rd degree Mason, Past Worshipful Master, Shriner, a Jaycee and was active in HELP Ministry. Dick was a devout patriot and was also a proud member of American Legion Post 76, where he served as Sergeant at Arms of the Honor Guard. During his lifetime, Dick lived and worked in many places throughout the country. He had a long career in personnel and shipping/traffic management, retiring in Ludington from Mason County Fruit Packers. He loved telling stories (frequently about the Army or Michigan), being outdoors and working in his yard. Dick was a dedicated husband, loving father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, his parents and his sister, Barb. Dick is survived by their four children Kenda (Nathan) Parkey, Alan (Brenda), Todd (Patsy) and Peter (Rachel); seven grandchildren Kallie, Kenni, Abigail (Joshua), Kyle, Andrew, Blake and Sierra; and many extended family members. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all.
A memorial service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at Riverton Cemetery at 10 a.m. with military honors. Pastor Bradley Bunn will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Richard’s name may be directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church, the American Legion (www.legion.org), or a charity of their choice.
