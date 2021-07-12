Richard “Dick” Dwight Scott, 81, of Ludington, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at home. He was born July 22, 1939, in Plainwell, the son of Dwight and Alice (Venema) Scott.
Dick served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. In the early ‘80s Dick returned to Ludington where he owned and operated Scotty’s Restaurant and PM Steamers for more than 30 years. In his spare time, Dick was an avid golfer. He also enjoyed woodworking. Dick was a member of Lincoln Hills Country Club for over 35 years, where he had served as club president. He looked forward to his standing Wednesday tee-time where they played golf and went to dinner at Scotty’s afterwards. He also enjoyed the weekly breakfasts with his friends.
On Oct. 27, 2005, in Las Vegas, Dick married Doreen Tacktor, who survives him. He is also survived by his sons Richard “Chip” Scott of Ludington and William “Jud” (Holley) Scott of Ludington; two stepdaughters, Tamara (Phillip) Swearingen of Arrington, Tennessee, and Jennifer (Mark) Loewen of Macomb; two grandchildren, Chloe and Liam; five stepgrandchldren Ashley, Courtney, Killian, Kaitlyn and Joshua; and, his brother Douglas (Sheri) Scott of Dayton, Ohio.
Dick was preceded in death by his first wife Virginia Scott and his parents.
A celebration of Dick’s life will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Scotty’s Restaurant.
Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.