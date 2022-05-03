Richard “Dick” I. VandenHeuvel, 86, of Pentwater, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Visitation will also be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
Of these, where is your favorite place to watch the sunset?
You voted: