Richard “Dick” I. VandenHeuvel, 86, of Pentwater, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Visitation will also be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

Trending Food Videos