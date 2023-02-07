Richard “Dick” Seguin, 95 of Petoskey, passed away Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Born in Ludington on Jan. 12, 1928, he was the son of Al and Esther Seguin.
Dick grew up in Ludington’s Fourth Ward attending Pere Marquette school and graduating from Ludington High School in 1946. He was active in many sports including track and football and in particular was an outstanding softball player. He did a quick change from graduation attire to softball uniform for an “important” game. Later he attended Muskegon Community College where he played baseball and subsequently graduated from Wisconsin Institute of Mortuary Science followed by a two-year apprenticeship at Dorrell Funeral Home in Ludington. Interesting times and the source of many great tales as both the ambulance and the hearse were operated out of the funeral home. In 1955, he married the love of his life, Shirley Brozzo in Ludington. His stories and memories of early life in Ludington were enthralling.
While working in Ludington he served on the City Council and the Mason County Board of Supervisors. At his uncle’s urging, he made a career change and took a position with Michigan Consolidated Gas Company which led him to Manistee and then to Petoskey in 1968 as area manager to expand the reach of natural gas throughout northern Michigan. He retired in 1985 after 30 years.
During his time in Petoskey, Dick was deeply involved in the community organizing, volunteering and leading many organizations, clubs and boards. These included the Salvation Army, the Petoskey Parks & Recreation board, the Kiwanis club, the Petoskey Chamber of Commerce, the Michigan Boundary Commission, the Save our Bay organization, the Petoskey-Bay View Country Club, the Petoskey Outboard Cruising Club and the Northern Michigan Hospital board of directors. He was always in tune with what was going on in Petoskey through the camaraderie of several coffee groups at local spots. Having lived in the same home for nearly 50 years, he was affectionately known as the “Mayor of Hill Street.” Fourth of July parades there will never be the same.
As an avid outdoorsman, Dick spent many hours chasing lake trout and salmon on Little Traverse Bay aboard his boat the Ladybug. Docked at the Petoskey marina, it was the center of many fish tales shared with his many fishing buddies. A lifetime of memories was made every fall hunting deer and spending time at his deer cabin in Baldwin. He hunted the same area for nearly 80 years. Throughout his life wintertime meant downhill skiing at Ward Hills and Big M in the early years and then the Boynes, Nubs Nob and out West. He even medaled in the Chocolate Cake Downhill race.
Dick was proud to be elected to the Mason County Softball Hall of Fame in 1987, but one of his proudest moments was being elected “Man of the Year” at the annual game dinner in 1996.
He positively impacted many lives through his work, community contributions, and the sharing of his passions and will certainly be remembered for his unique sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife Shirley; son Bill Seguin; nieces and nephews Kris (Keith) Ackerman, Beth (Tom) Kolaski, Laurie Wahr, Sue (Chuck) DeGlopper, Tom Cross and Dick (Cindy) Cross. His beloved dog, Herbie, will miss him greatly especially the never-ending table snacks.
He was preceded in death by his nephew Terry Wahr.
A celebration of life will be held at a date in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Little Traverse Bay Humane Society or McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation. Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com.