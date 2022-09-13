Richard Edward Beaver, 82, of Ludington, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 1 p.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
