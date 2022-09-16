Richard Edward Beaver, 82, of Ludington, formerly of Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Dick was born on Dec. 27, 1939, in Rendville Ohio, the son of Edward D. and Mary Ann (Gega) Beaver. He graduated from Margaretta High School, class of 1957 and received his bachelor’s degree in agriculture, majoring in zoology, from Ohio State University. On Jan. 28, 1967, Dick married the love of his life, LaRayne Barbara Gimm-Prafke.
While in college, Dick worked for the Ohio Division of Wildlife and Agriculture Laboratories to cover the cost of school. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1963, serving during the Vietnam War. He reported to U.S. Naval Officer’s Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island. In 1965, he was promoted to Photographer Mate Third Class. From 1964-1965, Dick was the photographer for Operation Deep Freeze and assigned to photograph historical and newsworthy events. He was stationed in Seattle, Washington, and received the Antarctic Service Medal. After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, Dick worked as a fisheries biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for 32 years, finally retiring in 1995. He enjoyed 16 years driving for Ludington Dial-a-Ride.
Whether he was birding, hunting, fishing or playing golf, Dick loved being outdoors! He spent his quiet time as an avid reader.
Dick is survived by his wife of 55 years LaRayne Barbara Beaver; son Lonn Beaver; stepchildren Greg (Pam) Prafke, Jennifer (Steve) Klemm, Laurel Prafke, Caryn (John) Morin and Randy (Tammie) Prafke; 13 grandchildren: Marissa (Nick) Clay, Toby and Bryce Prafke, Andy (Sarah) and Evan Klemm, Echo (Bill) Marson-Poore, Taryn (Craig) Hatch, Nick (Jaime) Prafke, Meaghan and Tyler Morin, Klaire (Brandon) Friedl, Rylan (Rebecca) Prafke, and Cole Beaver; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings Joann Krawetzki, Tom (Karen) Beaver and Amy Eastman; brother-in-law Dr. DeArv (Alice) Gimm; sister-in-law Patricia Gimm; and many wonderful nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his parents-in-law Esther B. and Rudolph C. Gimm; brother-in-law Richard Gimm; sister-in-law Shirley Gimm; and nephew Kevin Beaver.
A memorial service with military honors will be held on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Michigan Audubon, 2310 Scenic Parkway, Ste 200, Okemos, MI 48864.
