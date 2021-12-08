Richard “Dick” Powell, 87, passed away on Dec. 4, 2021. He was born to parents Glen and Gladys, in February 1934 in Alameda, California. Dick had three sisters. Dick graduated from Placerville High School and attended college at Sierra College, California. Dick was a loving father, grandfather and faithful servant. Dick was preceded in death by parents Glen and Gladys and his sisters Audrey and Phylis. He is survived by his son Don (Linda); grandsons Dominic and Oliver; and, sister Sandy. One of his most cherished accomplishments was his work in the early development of the aerospace industry. He was also a distinguished U.S. Army veteran. Dick was a friendly face to all and was always helping others in any way that he could. He spent many years volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and the Optimist Club. Dick was very active in the Community Church in Ludington. Watching high school sports with his posse “The Romeos” (Really Old Men Enjoying Orioles Sports) was his favorite passtime. He loved to make people smile with his stories. He truly was the most interesting man and will be missed by all that knew him. A memorial service will be held at Community Church, 109 N. Harrison Street, Ludington, MI 49431 on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choosing.