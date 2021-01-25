Richard J. Switon, age 87, of Ludington passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. He was born Oct. 4, 1933 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Michael and Charlotte (Pietras) Switon.
Rich attended St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic School. He married the late Barbara Gaskell on June 25, 1960, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Rich retired from Dow Chemical as an operator specialist after 18 years with the company. Rich was affiliated with the Community Church in Ludington. He loved playing golf, especially with his grandson, Mike. He enjoyed bowling and was very proud of the 300 game he had. Rich’s family was everything to him and he loved spending time with them.
Rich will be greatly missed by his daughter Kathleen Bromley of Ludington; his grandchildren Michael (Rebecca) Heemstra and Crystal Walkley; his great grandchildren Evan, Annika and Noah Heemstra, and Taylor, Abby and Brooke Lebrun; and, many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Rich was preceded in death by his wife Barb, in 2005; his daughter Terri Clark; his brothers Leonard and Robert Switon; and his son-in-law Paul Bromley.
A private family service will be held Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Community Church. Friends are welcome to join the family via live stream at https://www.facebook.com/community.church.ludington. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Rich will be laid to rest next to his wife at Lakeview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the church or Harbor Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.