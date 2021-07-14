Richard Kaltunas, 81, of Mears, formerly of Crown Point, Indiana, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
Richard was born on Feb. 18, 1940, to Vytautas and Emilija Kaltunas in Kaunas, Lithuania. The family lived in Austria and Germany until 1949 when they immigrated to the U.S. and settled in Indiana. Richard became a naturalized citizen in 1958. Richard attended and graduated from Washington High School and went on to attend Purdue University. Richard proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 through 1964 as a radar repair technician during the Vietnam War.
Richard married Barbara Brudnicki on Aug. 2, 2004, at the Excalibur Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada.
He worked as an electrical engineer and an accountant before becoming a truck driver for Overnite Transportation (currently known as UPS). He retired in 2005 after 20 years of service.
Rich especially enjoyed ‘50s and ‘60s rock and roll but loved all dance music. He also enjoyed watching movies. Classic cars, especially Corvettes, were his passion. He loved watching car rebuild and repair programs on television. He was a huge fan of the Championship 1985 Chicago Bears football team. His favorite types of vacations were road trips all over the U.S.
Rich was a “hugger,” and a loving, thoughtful and generous person who loved life and meeting new people. After Barbara’s retirement late last year they moved to Mears to be near family, and he loved being in the quiet countryside.
Richard was proceeded in death by his parents and his brother Willy Kaltunas.
He is survived by his wife Barbara; his son Jeffrey (Sara) Kaltunas; and, his daughters Jenny Kaltunas and Jacqueline Bohlim Risher. He is also survived by his grandsons Owen, Oliver and Oscar; his granddaughters Katelyn and Cassidy; along with two great grandchildren Greyson and Mackenna.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation www.pcf.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.www.oakgroveludington.com