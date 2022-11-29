Richard “Dick” Kenneth Baxter, 90, of Scottville, formerly of Grosse Pointe Farms, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Dick was born March 2, 1932, the son of Roy and Virginia (Biggs) Baxter. He was a Jefferson High graduate.
Dick faithfully served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Alaska. He married his lovely wife, Marion (Frank) Baxter, on Sept. 15, 1984.
Dick was a tremendous people person, making friends wherever he went. He had great joy and love for his pets throughout the years. Everyone will remember Dick by the spectacular stories he loved to tell.
Dick is survived by his wife, Marion (Frank) Baxter; daughters, Linda Hardie, Laura Baxter, Lisa (Albert) Johnson, Leslie (Mike McBeath) Baxter, Leila (Steve) Parsons, and Renee (Walter) Popiel; son Richard (Kathy) Baxter; stepson Mike (Pam) Knowles; stepdaughter Lori (Gil) Hueftle; and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Dick was preceded in death by daughter, Luanne (Ken) Barnes and wife, Lois (Horstman) Baxter.
Memorial contributions can be donated to a charity of your choice in Dick’s name. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.