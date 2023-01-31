Richard M Story, 53, of Scottville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Rich was born on April 1, 1969, the son of Thomas and Cheryl (Langfeldt) Story. He was a graduate of Mason County Central High School. Rich was a master plumber, working as a plumbing and heating Inspector for Mason, Lake, Oceana, and Osceola counties. During the time of being licensed, Rich was the youngest master plumber in the state of Michigan. On March 11, 2000, Rich married his true love, JoAnna (Haiss) Story. They shared 22 memorable years together.
Family always came first for Rich. He was a loving husband, father and uncle. In his younger years, Rich loved participating in derbies and stock car racing. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing and working on the family farm. For years he enjoyed raising elk, whitetail and fallow deer. He also enjoyed bowling with friends and family. When it came to strays, Rich had a soft spot for them. It was his weakness, and he couldn’t say no most of the time. He loved his children, and especially loved embarrassing them any chance he got. He will be missed deeply by his wife, children, family and many dear friends.
Rich is survived by his wife JoAnna Lynn Story; parents Thomas and Cheryl Story; son Nathaniel Story; daughters Haley and Anna Story; sisters Kristin (David) Quinn and Charla (Dennis) Horn; brothers-in-law Duane (Robin) Haiss, Gary Haiss, Ronald (Christa) Haiss, James (Robbin) Haiss, Daniel (Rebecca) Haiss and Michael Haiss; sister in-law Joanie (Michael Belous) Haiss; bonus son Hunter Kirchner; bonus sister Kim Kipen; and numerous nephews, nieces and close family friends.
Rich was preceded in death by his grandparents Melvin and Beulah Story, and Maurice and Lavonne (Bunny) Langfeldt, and second wife Colleen (Cookie) Langfeldt; father in-law Gary E Haiss; and nephew Matthew Haiss.
There will be a visitation on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, visitation begins at 1 p.m.
Flowers are welcome; you may also consider memorial contributions to Rich’s children for college and all other future expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.