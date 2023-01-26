Richard M. Story, 53, of Scottville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. There will be a visitation on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, visitation begins at 1 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
