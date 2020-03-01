Richard Ray Bettison, aged 85, of Ludington, went to be with our Lord on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Richard was born on June 29, 1934, in Lansing, the son of Raymond and Aloa (Moore) Bettison and was a graduate of Michigan State University. He lived in Archbold, Ohio, for 25 years with previous wife Beverly (Schartzer) Bettison and was a member of the United Methodist church, a charter member of the Lions Club, an assistant scout master and retired from LaChoy Chinese Foods.
Following his retirement, Richard moved to Ludington where he married Darlene (Harrell) Clark. He was a member of Prayer and Praise Assembly of God and taught Foundations of Faith classes, participated in prison ministries, Fifth Sunday Band, Senior Moments and Lamp Lighters Care Group. Richard had a passion for music and played the banjo, ukulele, piano and loved to sing and yodel. He enjoyed the outdoors, and spending time with family and friends. Richard loved Jesus and leaves a strong faith legacy behind, where he has positively impacted many lives.
Richard will be greatly missed by his precious wife of 37 years, Darlene; his children Lori (Jim) Lyons, Dan (Bonnie) Bettison, Lisa (Mike) McFadden and Lynda (Roberto) Suazo; his “bonus” children Chuck (Kathy) Clark, Julie (Jerry) Carpenter, Jean (Rob) Williams, Lorie (Vinnie) Arcicovich, and Natalie (Andy) Barrette; 19 grandchildren and 13½ great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Aloa (Moore) Bettison, and his sister Gloria Simmon.
A memorial service to honor Richard’s life and ministry will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Prayer and Praise Assembly of God in Ludington. Those who wish to remember Richard with a memorial contribution are asked to consider the missions fund of the church.
