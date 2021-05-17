Richard “Rick” Gancarz, aged 71, of Free Soil, passed away at his home on Monday, May 17, 2021. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Rick at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, at St. John Cantius Catholic Church with Rev. Daniel DePew as celebrant. Friends may meet with his family on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville. Rick’s full obituary will appear tomorrow.
