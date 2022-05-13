Richard “Rick” John Vanden Heuvel of Ludington was the beloved third child of Carroll and Barbara Vanden Heuvel. He was born on Sept. 15, 1960 in Hart, where he grew up and graduated from Hart High School in 1979. He had a great sense of humor and a strong work ethic that he inherited from his father. Rick was very social, enjoying life with friends and family.
Rick enjoyed being outdoors during all of Michigan’s seasons. In spring he loved to hunt for morel mushrooms and tour the cherry orchards in bloom. Throughout summer he could be found playing backgammon at the beach or searching for fossils on the sand dunes. In the fall Rick enjoyed canoeing and exploring the woods. During the winter he was known to create elaborate snow sculptures, which he even made the newspaper for, and he knew the best sledding hills.
Rick was a lover of music which he would always listen to while he was working in the kitchen. He was an amazing cook, preparing many of the family’s requests every holiday. He had a creative side that won him sand castle competitions and spurred him to always be building something.
Rick is survived by his children Cody Vanden Heuvel and Sierra (Dave) Matthews; grandchildren Vivienne Vanden Heuvel and Murphy Matthews; siblings Gregg Vanden Heuvel, Debora (Jeff) Foster and Cindy (Chuck) Leonard; nieces Nicole (Johnny) Wright and Amanda (Jason) Steele; nephew Chaz Leonard; his former wife and mother of their children Kelli (Mike) Edington; family friend Mark Parrish; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Rick is preceded in death by his parents; special in-laws Gerry and Sue Burmeister; paternal and maternal grandparents; his friends Jeff Askins and Steve Gilles; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 12 p.m. for visitation. Pastor Gary Ridley will preside over the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.