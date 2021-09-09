Richard Wayne Gorenflo, 38, of Walkerville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Rick was a hard worker who always made sure everyone around him was taken care of before worrying about himself. He was not concerned about material possessions; he was a simple man. Rick was employed as a quality supervisor at Arbre Farms, and those who worked closely with him have said they will miss his personality. Rick never took anything too serious and made work an enjoyable activity. He was always willing to jump in and help out where he was needed.
Rick’s favorite thing to do was to spend time with his family, making them laugh with his nearly constant antics; always followed by his contagious giggle, as he was always quite pleased with himself. He loved spending as much time as possible with his son and all of his nieces and nephews. He liked to sit around with his guitar and play songs for everyone or talk about the size of his muscles. You could find him travelling the back roads and spending time at local establishments with his friends.
Rick also loved his alone time; going for a run, reading, going to the bathroom or even combining reading with bathroom time. His bathroom reading ranged from Freud, Nietzsche, Christmas joke books, “Chicken Soup For The Soul,” the Bible to good ol’ Playboy. He took pride in his property, planting (fake) flowers in his lawn and always taking good care of it, hoping to one day pass it down to his son.
Then there was Rick’s relationship with food. He was the garbage disposal for everyone in his immediate family; some how always showing up at the end of a meal asking, “You going to eat that?” He’d top everything with hot sauce from top to bottom, making his family wonder if he even had any taste buds left. He especially enjoyed putting hot sauce on anything made by his Aunt Eva, the family cook.
Rick is survived by his precious son Dalton Wayne; his parents Daniel Gorenflo and Jody (Kirwin) Gorenflo; his sister and brother-in-law Natasha and Russell Swihart; his honorary sister Kasey Cox (Ryan, Taylor, Destiny and Kamren); his nieces and nephews Aaron, Mason, Devin, Averie, Raylynn, Ari and Dorian; and, his grandparents Sally Kirwin and Richard and Betty Gorenflo. Rick is also survived by countless cousins, aunts, uncles and numerous friends.
Rick was preceded in death by his beloved brother Damian Killinger and his grandfather (partner in crime) Wayne Kirwin Sr.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests considering a donation to the college fund of Rick’s son, Dalton at Lake Osceola State Bank. The fund is managed by his aunts, Natasha and Kasey.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Walkerville Wesleyan Church, 144 South 176th Avenue, Walkerville, MI 49459. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.