Richard Wayne Henthorne Jr. of Free Soil was born Oct. 1, 1955, in Reno, Nevada, to the late (Rev.) Richard Wayne Henthorne and Nancy Belle Henthorne (Nee) Parker. He passed away on Aug. 28, 2022, in Manistee.
Richard is survived by his loving wife Louise Henthorne (Nee) Nicosia and their dog Bandit of Free Soil; son David Charles Henthorne, daughter-in-law Erin Henthorne (Nee) McChesney and grandchildren Parker David Henthorne and Samantha Grace Henthorne of Farmington, Utah; son Joshua Michael Henthorne, daughter-in-law Anna Henthorne (Nee) Wolfe and grandsons David Joseph Henthorne and Jack Wolfe Henthorne of Fayetteville, North Carolina; sister Diana L. Henthorne-Stoddard, nephew Richard S. Stoddard, his wife Erin Stoddard, children Caitlin and Aidin Stoddard of Oswego, Illinois; sister Deborah K. Atkian (Nee) Henthorne, her husband Dick D. Atkian of Ponce Inlet, Florida; niece Shannon Atkian-Sanchez, her husband Ricardo Sanchez, children Cassandra and Erik Sanchez; and niece Melissa Atkian-Giannetta and her son Thomas Giannetta all of Naperville, Illinois.
Richard lived in Utah most of his life. He graduated from Ogden High School and Weber State University. Trained as an operating room technician in the U.S. Army, he worked in that capacity in Ogden, Utah. He later studied medical coding and moved to Grand Rapids to work in that field in 2003. He retired in 2019.
Throughout his life, Richard loved animals, dog Perro in young childhood, dog Shadow in young adulthood and in adulthood dog Buddy as well as one sneaky cat in Ogden.
Richard loved riding and re-building Harley Davidson motorcycles, loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, biking, skiing and exploring nature.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday Sept. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Manistee with Father Everett Klein officiating. A time of fellowship will follow prior to his burial at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Scottville. The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee from 5 to 7 p.m.
Memorials in Richard’s name may be directed to Holy Trinity Church Baby Pantry.
Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.