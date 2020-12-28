Rick Templar, age 82, a long-time resident of Scottville, passed away on Dec. 24, 2020, at Vista Springs Riverside Gardens in Grand Rapids with his wife Sharon by his side.
Rick was born Nov. 25, 1938, in Big Rapids. He graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1956 and attended Ferris State College graduating with a business administration degree in 1960. On June 6, 1959, Rick married Sharon Wisner in Big Rapids, and they celebrated 61 years together.
Relocating to Scottville in 1963, Rick opened his State Farm Insurance Agency in downtown Scottville which he operated for over 40 years until his retirement in 2003. During his State Farm career, Rick was an award-winning agent, took great pride in serving the needs of his customers and being a “good neighbor” to everyone in the Scottville community.
Over the years, Rick was active in many different community organizations. He served as Scottville mayor and city commissioner; president of the Scottville Optimist Club; Scottville Chamber of Commerce president; Mason County Central Athletic Booster Club board member and co-chair; lieutenant governor of Optimist International; president of Scottville Industrial Development Corp., and served five years in the Michigan Air National Guard. During his retirement, Rick volunteered as a driver for the Scottville Senior Center transporting senior citizens to doctor visits around Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his father Frederick (killed in action in World War II), mother Doris and grandson Jace.
He will be missed by his wife Sharon; children Brian of Grand Rapids and Scott (Kristy) of Grand Rapids; his granddaughters Peyton and Rylee; brother Donald of California; and, many great friends.
Per Rick’s wishes, cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.