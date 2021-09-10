Rita Sue Yeck, 85, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. She was born Dec. 21, 1935, in Ithaca, New York, the daughter of Laurence and Dorothy (Lynch) Erne.
Rita was employed as a secretary by Dow Chemical, Ludington Memorial Hospital, Stokeley Cannery and Ludington Savings and Loan.
Rita was a member of St. Simon Catholic Church where she had been active in the Catholic Daughters. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary.
Rita is survived by her sister Karen O’Brien of Ludington; two sisters-in-law Joyce (Gerald) Sladick of Ludington and Carol Yeck of Ludington; a niece; and, several nephews.
In 1955, Rita married Roland Yeck who preceded her in death in 2009. She was also preceded in death by her brother Larry Erne and two brothers-in-law Donald Yeck and Patrick O’Brien.
Private services have been held and interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.