Robert A. Barch, age 64, of Manistee, died Saturday night, June 5, 2021, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.
He was born on April 1, 1957, in Manistee son of the late Edward and Maxine (Schweitzer) Barch Jr. He was a graduate of Manistee High School class of 1977. He was employed at the Manistee Forge Company until the company closed its operation in Filer City. He enjoyed working for the U.S. Forest Service in 1987 through 1988 where he traveled out west to fight forest fires. He had various jobs in the area, having worked at Custom Packaging and Wendy’s also.
He enjoyed watching the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, NASCAR and his soap opera, “The Young and the Restless.” He also loved fishing on the pier and talking to all of the fisherman and pier walkers.
He is survived by two brothers and a sister-in-law Richard and Kelly Barch of Manistee and Jack B. Barch of Grant Township; his niece and nephew Tiffany (Matt) Dettman of Ludington and Brandon Barch of Manistee. Several aunts and uncles also survive him including his special caregiver and neighbor Mary Jane Merritt who watches over his cats.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and graveside services for Robert will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Grant Township Cemetery in Free Soil.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.