Robert A. Clarke, age 64, of Ludington, formerly of Onekama, passed away peacefully at his home in Ludington on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Bob was born on May 28, 1956, in Kalamazoo, the son of Arthur and Kathryn (Kries) Clarke. Bob graduated from Onekama High School, class of 1974.
Bob enjoyed the great outdoors and everything it had to offer. He could often be found hunting or fishing. In his younger years, Bob enjoyed traveling, hiking, and scuba diving. He was a loving father who always cherished his time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed taking his family out into the woods or onto lakes where he and his family built lasting memories. Taken much too soon, Bob will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his children Eric Clarke, Kim Bacheller, Jessie Shartell and Bryan Clarke; grandchildren Nolan and Austin Shartell, and Anna, Avery, and Remi Bacheller; and, numerous other siblings and relatives.
Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister Arlene Tennant.
A celebration will be scheduled at a later date.
A celebration will be scheduled at a later date.