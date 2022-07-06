Robert Alan Wrege, age 69, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his home. He was born July 21, 1952, in Ludington to Guy and Rose Marie (Linder) Wrege Jr. He graduated from Ludington High School in 1970 and joined the U.S. Army. He proudly served his country for two years. While in the military, he spent time in Germany.
Bob married the love of his life, Christine “Tina” Dains on Oct. 19, 1974, at St. Simon’s Catholic Church in Ludington. He cherished the time he spent with his children and granddaughters. When he wasn’t spoiling his grandbabies, Bob could be found enjoying the outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish.
Bob will be greatly missed by his wife Tina; his mother Rose Marie Wrege; his children Rosie (Matthew) Dancz of Manistee and Caleb (Rebecca Crawford) Wrege of Ludington; his granddaughters Rein and Willow; his sisters Janice (John Gilligan) Jensen, Diane (Greg) Soper and Lois (Randy Craven) Geil; and, many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his father Guy Wrege Jr. and his In-Laws Ed and Christine Mabel Dains.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.