Robert Aloys Haupt, age 87 of Scottville, passed away peacefully at his home on Hackert Lake on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born on March 11, 1935, in Chicago, the son of Aloys and Minnie (Kaddatz) Haupt who had immigrated to the United States from Germany. After graduating high school, Bob worked for the Printers Union #458 as a printer and lithographer before serving with the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany with the 4th Army, 224th Tank Battalion.
Upon his honorable discharge from service he returned to the Printers Union, retiring in 1990. In 1981, Bob married Nedra (Christensen) Monsen and instantly became a father, grandfather, brother, and uncle all in one moment. Bob and Nedra have celebrated 41 years together.
While working as a printer, Bob also owned two antique stores in Richmond, Illinois. After his retirement he enjoyed perusing yard sales looking for rare finds and poking about in various antique shops. He grew up as an avid fisherman where he enjoyed time on the water in Illinois, Wisconsin, and eventually Michigan. He loved to play pinochle and setback any chance he could and played in halls all over Mason County. Bob was a longtime member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville, the Edwin Ewing American Legion Post 78 in Ludington, was past-president of the Hackert/Crystal Lake Association, was a member of the Mason County Walleye Association, the Mason County Fin & Feather Club, the Illinois German-American Club, and the Danish Brotherhood.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Aloys and Minnie; his grandson Christopher Monsen; his brothers-in-law Ralph (Arlene) Christensen, Nels “Bud” Christensen, Tom McDonald, and Ken Quick; his nephew Bob Christensen; and great-nephews Miles May and Owen Carlson.
Along with his wife Nedra, Bob will be greatly missed by his children Barbara (Don) Petersen, Don (Lynn) Monsen, William (Lisa) Monsen, Douglas (Tonya) Monsen, and Christine (Wallace) Kehr; his grandchildren Chantal (Brian) Schweizer, Anthony Ruiz, Tyler (Amy) Monsen, Lauren and Bridget Monsen, Kenneth (Megan) Monsen, Timothy, Brandon and Ryan Monsen, Elizabeth Monsen, and Daniel and Melanie Kehr; 12 great-grandchildren; his brothers-in-law Peter (Jackie) Christensen, Lance (Marge) Christensen; his sisters-in-law Audrey McDonald Quick and Sandra Christensen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held for Robert at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville with his pastor, the Rev. Kenneth Williamson officiating. Friends may visit with his family on Monday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Honor Guard rites performed by the American Legion Post 78 and the U.S. Army will follow the services.
Those who wish to remember Bob with a memorial donation are asked to please consider Our Savior Lutheran Church Children and Youth Ministry, or the Hackert Lake Association Water Quality Management Fund.
Please visit Bob’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Bob to share with his family, or to light a candle in his memory.