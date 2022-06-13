Robert Arnold Sundholm Jr., passed away Friday, June 10, at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids, tended by family and surrounded by loving support. He was born in Ludington on March 10, 1934, to Arnold Sundholm and Lucille LaBelle. He attended school in Ludington and then entered the U.S. Air Force after graduating from its academy. He was a combat veteran of the Vietnam War. Bob traveled extensively with the air force, living in Alaska, Texas, Greenland, Germany and England, among other places. After retiring from the air force in 1982, he became the administrator of the Village House assisted living facility in Ludington, before retiring. He volunteered for the Area Agency on Aging, including on the advisory board, for more than 30 years. He is survived by his wife Stephanie; five children Sue (Ken) Iskra, Kathy Sundholm, Rus (Tracy) Sundholm, Jennifer (John) Morrison and Scott (Sandy) Barner; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one brother Pete (Christie) Sundholm; and one small black cat. He was Uncle Bob to many devoted nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Amy Sundholm, granddaughter Wendy Bradley and sister Kris (Jim) Riva. Bob loved to read, golf, solve crossword puzzles, watch PBS, drink Manhattans, visit “The Compound,” and listen to Neil Diamond. He cared deeply about his family, friends, community and country. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 501 E Danaher St. in Ludington, with Fr. Mick Shriver officiating. Relatives and friends may meet the family from 10-11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan (https://www.aaawm.org/donate). Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.