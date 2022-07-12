A celebration of life for Robert “Bob” will be held on July 23. We will be gathering at the Pere Marquette town hall between 2-6 p.m. Bring a story and a dish to pass. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family for end of life expenses.
