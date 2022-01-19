Robert “Bob” Bruce Hartung, age 82, joined our Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Mobile, Alabama, after a short illness. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Sally Marie Hartung on Oct. 18, 2014; his daughter Druscilla Ann Hartung on Jan. 4,1993; grandson Carl Lyle Olson on July 29, 2015; his parents; brother Kenneth Hartung; and, nephew Eric Bostrom.
Bob was born Jan. 8, 1940, in Mason County to Charles Sr. and Lucille Hartung, the youngest of four children. Bob graduated from Ludington High School in 1959 and went to work with his dad in construction. On Nov. 9, 1962, he married Sally Marie Reinberg at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Ludington. Bob was employed at Dow Chemical Company moving up through the maintenance department and spent the end of his career as a heavy equipment operator, which he loved. He retired in July 1995 after 32 years of service.
Bob was a long-standing attendee at Trinity Evangelical Free Church and a very faithful servant helping with children’s Sunday School and in later years a mission trip to Jamaica. Robert enjoyed fishing trips with his son and friends, remodeling airplanes and travel trailers and camping at the Ludington State Park with family and close friends. He could fix or build almost anything and usually had several projects going at one time. But his greatest devotion was to his beloved wife of 52 years, Sally, and faithfully attending to her as she battled MS, including building his last of five homes to fit her needs.
After Sally’s passing, Bob married Christine Ann Slavicek Lied on July 24, 2015, at the courthouse in Ludington. Chris was his companion & caregiver these past few years for which the family is grateful.
Bob is survived by daughter Debra (Carl) Olson of Ludington and son David (Diane) Hartung of Grand Rapids; brother Charles Hartung, Jr. of Florida and sister Jeannine Bostrom of Sarasota, Florida; sisters-in law Helen Hartung of Whitehall and Carolyn Reinberg of Grand Rapids; several nieces and nephews; eight grandchildren Sarah Hartung, Caleb (Julia) Hartung, Enoch (Emma) Hartung, Abigail (Barry) Hartwell, Esther (Travis) MacPherson, Ellen (Joshua) Burton, Hannah (Daniel) Ruhlig and Bethany (Burnie) Moore; and great-grandchildren Jewell, Creed, Scarlett, Dawson, Eli, Jackson, Zoey, Ella, Adeline, Dorothy Rose and baby girl Burton on the way (Feb 2022).
Funeral and burial plans will take place in Ludington at a time to be announced this spring.