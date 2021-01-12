Robert “Bob” L. Gauthier, age 84, of Bear Lake died Jan. 10, 2021.
Bob was born on Jan. 1, 1937, in Onekama, the son of the late Frank Louis and Gertrude Marie (Wollenberg) Gauthier. He married Joyce E. Eldridge on Sept. 24, 1955. She preceded him in death on March 14, 2015.
Bob and Joyce enjoyed many years as owner/operators of the Pantry Restaurant in Ludington.
Survivors include his children Deborah (David) Bedker of Scottville, Denise (Wayne) Formolo of Iron Mountain, Deanne Christensen of Texas, Darlene Clause of Bear Lake, Dawn (John) Ordus of Grand Haven, Robert J. Gauthier of Bear Lake and Richard Gauthier of Grand Rapids; several grand- and great-grandchildren; sister Kay Farrell of Seattle, Washington; brother Walter Gauthier of Manistee; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ray and Barb Eldridge of Coldwater; and special friend, Martha Bradford of Bear Lake.
Services will be held later in the spring.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Gauthier Family at 9165 Alkire Road, Bear Lake, MI 49614
