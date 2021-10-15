Robert “Bob” John Normoyle, age 83, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 21, 1938, in Chicago, the son of Joseph and Patricia (nee Hickey) Normoyle, who preceded him in death.
Bob served four years in the U.S. Navy, then started Ridge Plumbing Co. in 1963. In 1997, Bob built their retirement home on Hamlin Lake. His great joys in life were fishing, playing golf, swimming, playing cards and keeping a pristine, well landscaped yard.
Bob was married and loved for 62 years by his wife Gail J. (nee Janecyk) Normoyle; the father of Tamara (Kevin) Keegan, Robert (Yvonne) Normoyle Jr., Jeanine (Mark) Carstens and Kari (William) Middleton; loving brother to Patrick (Renee) Normoyle, Kathryn Henry and Denis (Elyse) Normoyle; grandfather to Kyle (Caitlin), Jordan (Ashley), Lauren (Joseph), Joseph (Katie), Kourtney (Justin), Christopher, Emily, Cole, Mary and Kenneth; great-grandfather to seven; and a dear uncle and friend to many.
Military services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.