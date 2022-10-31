Robert “Bob” John Oomen, 68, of Hart, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 27, 2022. He was born Jan. 22¸1954, the son of Lawrence and Coral (Feister) Oomen.
Bob grew up in Crystal Valley and was a lifelong resident of Hart. He was the fourth of five children and was the youngest for a while, before getting to be a big brother to his sister, Laurie, which he loved. Bob was a quiet man, but he enjoyed a nice conversation and was always friendly. Bob’s kind smile, warm conversations, and endless advice made him known to some as “Saint Bob.”
He adventured to a few states before meeting the love of his life, Linda, in 1973. They were married on April 6, 1974. After their union, they were two peas in a pod. Bob and Linda did everything together, they had many adventures and traveled to many different places.
Bob retired from Anderson Global after 30 years as a tool grinder supervisor. Hard work was very important to Bob, he was a handyman and always kept busy with a project. In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his two granddaughters who were the apple of his eye. Bob was a family man; he did anything and everything in his power to help his family.
Bob enjoyed being outdoors, especially a walk in the woods. He could also be found with his brother, Doug, bourbon tasting and reminiscing.
Bob will be deeply missed by all who loved him.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife Linda Oomen; daughter Andrea (Justin) Morrell; sons Kevin Oomen and Brian Oomen; siblings Doug (Mary) Oomen and Laurie (Mike) Blackmer; granddaughters Sadey and Zoey; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
He was preceeded in death by his parents Lawrence and Coral Oomen, sister Marsha Parsons, brother Ronald Oomen and nephew Scott Parsons.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, MI 49420, with a luncheon immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association, www.heart.org, or to the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.