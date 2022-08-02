Robert “Bob” Joseph Hannah, age 63, of Ludington, passed away in his home on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born Sept. 4, 1958, in Flushing to Roger and Ruth (Schramm) Hannah. Bob attended Mason County Central. He worked in water and utilities department for Pere Marquette Township for many years. Bob married Nancy Luspin Sanford on June 9, 1990, in Ludington. He was a former member of the Ludington Fire Department.

Trending Food Videos