Robert “Bob” Joseph Hannah, age 63, of Ludington, passed away in his home on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born Sept. 4, 1958, in Flushing to Roger and Ruth (Schramm) Hannah. Bob attended Mason County Central. He worked in water and utilities department for Pere Marquette Township for many years. Bob married Nancy Luspin Sanford on June 9, 1990, in Ludington. He was a former member of the Ludington Fire Department.
Bob had many hobbies. He loved his Harley, scuba diving, bass fishing and horses. He helped create the Bucking Bull Breeding Program called Family Ties Farm. At one time, he owned a race horse named Gray Stroker. His care and compassion for people carried over to his love of animals. He believed that gentleness and love would get you so much further when it came to getting everything you could out of a competing animal. He and Nancy enjoyed watching the wildlife out in their back yard and they were notorious for helping and bringing in strays.
Bob was active in youth sports. He coached wrestling with Coach Peterson and helped the team to win several conference championships. In his later years, Bob was very active with the youth rodeo in Reed City.
Bob will be greatly missed by his wife Nancy; his children Misty Hannah of Muskegon, Dustin (Ashley) Hannah of Ludington and Brad (Lacey) Sanford of Maysville, North Carolina; his grandchildren Taylor (Anthony) Sanford Mulder, Kadence Sanford, Dakota Osborn, Dylan Osborn, Brandon Atkins, Aryanna McIntosh, Braylin McIntosh, Seamus Robert Strahan, Caroline Rose Strahan, Catherine Grace Strahan, Drake Hannah, Ayden Kortge, Gattlen Hannah and Daxtin Hannah; and his siblings Jeff (Tina) Hannah and Julie Hannah.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Toni Sanford Strahan and his brother Rick Hannah.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life is being planned for a later date.