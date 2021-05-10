Robert “Bob” Joseph Tushek, 86, of Ludington, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at home. He was born Aug. 24, 1934, in Ludington, the son of Joseph and Florence (Socha) Tushek.
Bob is survived by his wife Sharon Tushek; five children Pam Collins, Rob (Judy) Tushek, Greg (Kathie) Tushek, Jana (David) Reese and Jill (Mike) Blanchett; his brother Gordie (Sondra) Tushek; and several grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later date.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.