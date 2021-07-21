Robert “Bob” Marcus Assenmacher, 88, formerly of Northville, Dexter and Ludington, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Arbor House in Traverse City. He was born Jan. 6, 1933, in Dearborn to William and Viola (Horger) Assenmacher.
Bob was a devout Catholic. Steadfast in his faith, he desired that his children and grandchildren had a relationship with the Lord. He was an active member of Right to Life and opened his home for 25 years for prayer meetings, Bible study and worship. He served his parishes as eucharistic minister.
Bob worked as a master plumber and pipe fitter for Ford Motor Company at Livonia Transmission. In his spare time, he loved to travel with his wife throughout the United States and abroad, often with his children or grandchildren in tow. He also wrote letters to his children and his wife encouraging them and affirming them. He authored a small book about the miracles that God did in his life and the life of his family and friends. Bob was a great story teller. He and his wife, Delores, had a gift for hospitality.
On Nov. 22, 1956, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Detroit, Bob married his loving wife, Delores Kaseta, who survives him after nearly 65 years of marriage. He is also survived by his children and their spouses Kathy Kvalvaag of Ludington, Karen (Mike) Alma of Traverse City, Kelly (Edward) Frutig of Ann Arbor, Kristin (Randy) Harrison of Traverse City, Kim (David) Meachum of Traverse City and Kurt (Gail) Assenmacher of Dexter; 30 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and, his sisters Diane Schnellbacher of Dearborn and Linda (David) Mantz of Drums, Pennsylvania.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his son Keith Assenmacher and his brothers William “Skip,” Richard and Donald Assenmacher.
Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, July 26, 2021, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Parish in Northville.
There will be a Celebration of Life with food and refreshments at Kelly and Ed Frutig’s event center, The Valley, on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m., 7650 Scio Church Road, Ann Arbor.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Covell-Traverse City Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com