Robert (Bob) Pettibone Gilbert Jr. died peacefully on Sept. 17.
Bob was born on Valentine’s Day, 1944, in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago. He spent happy summers in Pentwater. He graduated from Evanston Township High School in 1962 and Dartmouth College, where he was a brother in the Sigma Nu fraternity, in 1966. He volunteered for military service and enlisted in the U.S. Army, but quickly made his way into Officer Candidate School and rose to become a first lieutenant. He was honorably discharged after serving most of his tour in Germany, where he would meet the love of his life, Christina (Tina) O’Brien.
He graduated from Columbia Business School and embarked on a long career in food marketing. After stops with General Foods, Pillsbury and International Multifoods, Bob formed a group that purchased Kaukauna Cheese in Little Chute, Wisconsin. Under his leadership, the company doubled in size and was acquired by Paris-based Fromagerie Bel in 1996. Bob then became president of Bel Brands USA. After teaching business for seven years at National Louis University, Bob and Christina retired to Savannah in 2016, where they attended St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
Bob was ardent in his faith and his devotion to the Green Bay Packers and Chicago White Sox.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anne; his father, Robert, Sr.; and his sister, Betsy. He leaves behind his wife, Tina; his children, Katie and Cameron; his son-in-law, Charlie, and granddaughter, Tess; his sisters, Diane, Nancy, and Jane; and his brother, Clark.
Gifts in memory are gratefully accepted by St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 3 West Ridge Road, Savannah, GA 31411, and the Dartmouth College Fund at http://dartmouthcollegefund.org.
A private service will be held in Michigan in the future.
