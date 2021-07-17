Robert C. Olmstead, age 94, of Ludington passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 12 p.m. Robert will be laid to rest with military honors at Lakeview Cemetery immediately following the memorial service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

