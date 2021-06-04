Robert Cummins Ford, 89, of Ludington, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born March 30, 1932, in Ludington, the son of Neal and Eva (Anderson) Ford.
Bob graduated from Mason County Central High School in the class of 1951.
After graduation, Bob served four years in the U.S. Navy. Bob was employed by Dow Chemical, in Ludington, where he retired after 32 years of employment.
In his spare time, Bob enjoyed riding his bicycle and working outside. He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Ludington.
On Nov. 7, 1964, Bob married Betty Blundell, who preceded him in death on Dec. 13, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Doris Johnson, and his brother in infancy.
Bob is survived by his daughter Joan (Rick) Baatz of Shelbyville, Kentucky; his son David (Karen) Ford of Portage; his grandchildren Katelyn, Dakota, Abby and Nick; and, one great-grandson Coleton.
Private interment services will take place at Center Riverton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made United Methodist Church of Ludington.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements, www.beaconfh.com.