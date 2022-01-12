Robert E. Johnson, age 80, of Ludington, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. His funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at noon. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Trending Food Videos